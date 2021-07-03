Advertisement

Gov. Edwards agrees to bill adding up to $300M yearly to roadwork

(Credit: Byron Thomas / WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana will shift up to $300 million in taxes charged annually on the sales of new cars and trucks to roadwork.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Friday he signed the bill into law, handing a victory to Senate leaders who pushed for boosted transportation funding.

The dollars will be removed from the state general fund where they help to pay for health care, education, public safety services and other government operations.

The shift will be phased in over two years starting in mid-2023, with some provisions for cutting the size of the transfer if the state faces budget gaps.

A specific list of road and bridge work will be prioritized.

