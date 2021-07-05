Advertisement

Drive-by shooting in Bastrop claims the life of 10-year-old, police investigating

(WAVE 3 News)
By Jarmarlon Thompkins
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Bastrop that claimed the life of a 10-year-old. The incident happened on July 4, 2021.

According to the Bastrop Police Department, they got a call at around 9:48 p.m. regarding a drive-by shooting on the 9000 block of Carbon Plant Road, at an area known as “the slab”. They say upon arrival, they found a 10-year-old child who had been shot through the chest. Police say the child was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

BPD says initial reports indicate that a large crowd was present during the time of the shooting, but no one claimed to have witnessed the incident. Police say they are pleading with the community to come forward with information regarding the murder of the child.

Anyone with information should contact the Bastrop Police Department at (318) 281-1322 or North Delta Crime Stoppers at (318) 388-CASH (2274).

