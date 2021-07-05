Advertisement

LifeShare ‘United We Give’ campaign breaks record

July 4 holiday campaign brings in more than 1,800 donors
LifeShare Blood Center and Waitr announced today this year’s United We Give blood drive brought...
LifeShare Blood Center and Waitr announced today this year’s United We Give blood drive brought over 1,800 donors breaking its all-time record.(Credit: KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (Waitr) - LifeShare Blood Center and Waitr announced today this year’s United We Give blood drive brought over 1,800 donors breaking its all-time record. That total was also up 26% compared to last year’s campaign.

The three-day event, concluding on July 3rd, was conducted in multiple cities across the region including Alexandria. The record-breaking total was 1,867 – an increase of almost 400 donors from last year’s of 1,476.

This year’s donations were desperately needed as LifeShare’s inventory of blood was depleted even more this summer than usual, due largely to the pandemic plus the typical summer drop in blood donations. Local hospitals depend on blood supply quantities to be maintained at all times, prompting the urgency of the drive.

“The support for this event was greater than we could have possibly anticipated,” said Benjamin Prijatel, Executive Director of Blood Operations for LifeShare. “We would like to thank all of our sponsors, who helped make this event a success. But most of all, we would like to thank our volunteer blood donors, whose united efforts have helped ensure our community has the blood supply it needs.”

In addition to receiving a code for a free delivery from Waitr, each donor for this special three-day event received a LifeShare ‘United We Give, United We Live’ T-shirt and a free box combo from Raising Cane’s, the presenting sponsor.

Donors can redeem the free Waitr delivery code until August 31.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 Waitr. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks will happen.
Alexandria fireworks show is a go thanks to special, private funding
Scruffy has visited numerous states and many famous locations across the country, such as the...
Down Home Louisiana: Ol’ Mel’s Farm & Scruffy the Road Tripping Rooster
Mexico's state-owned oil company says it suffered a rupture in an undersea gas pipeline in the...
Undersea gas pipeline rupture causes fire in Gulf of Mexico
Detectives are looking to identify any of the individuals in this photo.
RPSO seeking to identify suspects following recent burglaries
The Alexandria City Council says there will be no firework show this year.
Alexandria City Council declares no 4th of July fireworks show this year

Latest News

Louisiana COVID lottery program to offer cash prizes, scholarships, and $1M jackpot
La. officials warn of ‘Shot at a Million’ vaccine lottery scam
7/5 Tyler's Morning Forecast
7/5 Tyler's Morning Forecast
Protemp Staffing Job Opening 7-05-2021
Protemp Staffing Job Openings 7-05-2021
Act 449 (House Bill 7) goes into effect July 1, 2022, and removes Louisiana's 4.45% sales tax...
Louisiana shoppers soon to be exempt from ‘pink tax’