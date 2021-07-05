Advertisement

Louisiana shoppers soon to be exempt from ‘pink tax’

Act 449 (House Bill 7) goes into effect July 1, 2022, and removes Louisiana's 4.45% sales tax on diapers and feminine hygiene products, a move that will save shoppers an estimated $10 million-$11 million a year.(KOLO)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ signature eliminates what is known as the “pink tax,” taxes on diapers and feminine products.

Similar legislation had been proposed but never passed at the state level.

“Based on the history of our Legislature, our representatives and state senators tend to be a little more conservative financially,” explained Debbie Hollis. “The repeal of this tax is going to cost the state between $10 million and $11 million, which is less than 1% of our budget.”

Hollis is co-director of Basic Necessities, a nonprofit that delivers non-food essentials to people in the ArkLaTex, namely menstrual products and diapers.

Act 449 (House Bill 7) goes into effect July 1, 2022, and removes the state’s 4.45% sales tax.

“It may seem like just pennies to the state; but to working families, it’s a lot,” Hollis explained. “These are not discretionary purchases. These are necessary items, like diapers and period products families need to have.”

The law also allows for local taxing authorities to offer their own exemptions. Shreveport, Baton Rouge and New Orleans have already passed ordinances to abolish the tax.

