Advertisement

One person dead after accident at Iowa amusement park

A spokesperson for Adventureland Park said in a Facebook post that an investigation is ongoing,...
A spokesperson for Adventureland Park said in a Facebook post that an investigation is ongoing, and the ride remains closed.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Iowa (Gray News) - One person died following an accident over the weekend on a ride at Adventureland Park, and three others were injured.

A Facebook post on the theme park’s page late Sunday confirmed the death of one of its guests. Adventureland Park said a boat on the Raging River ride overturned Saturday with six people riding on it.

KCRG reported the names of the people involved have not been publicly released.

They initially said Saturday that four people had been transported to a hospital, three with critical injuries and one with minor injuries.

A spokesperson for the park said in the post that an investigation is ongoing, and the ride remains closed.

“Adventureland is working closely with both the state and local authorities and would like to thank them again for their efforts,” they said. “At this time, we ask for your thoughts and prayers for the guest and their family, as well as for our team members who were onsite.”

The ride had been inspected Friday and was found in good working order, Adventureland said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks will happen.
Alexandria fireworks show is a go thanks to special, private funding
Mexico's state-owned oil company says it suffered a rupture in an undersea gas pipeline in the...
Undersea gas pipeline rupture causes fire in Gulf of Mexico
The Alexandria City Council says there will be no firework show this year.
Alexandria City Council declares no 4th of July fireworks show this year
Scruffy has visited numerous states and many famous locations across the country, such as the...
Down Home Louisiana: Ol’ Mel’s Farm & Scruffy the Road Tripping Rooster
Detectives are looking to identify any of the individuals in this photo.
RPSO seeking to identify suspects following recent burglaries

Latest News

Demolition crews set off a string of explosives Sunday night that brought down the last of the...
3 more victims found in South Florida condo collapse; death toll at 27
FILE - Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks (80) is shown during the second...
NHL goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, 24, dies in accident, team says
Damaged houses and infrastructures are seen at a mudslide area caused by heavy rains in Atami,...
Japan searches for dozens missing in mudslide; 4 dead
Frank Barakat carries his daughter Valentina, 2, through an shopping aisle dedicated for...
Tropical Storm Elsa headed to landfall on central Cuba coast