Primetime’s top returning wide receivers

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - As the high school football season inches closer, several players are returning to their teams with high expectations.

The Town Talk’s sportswriter Lamar Gafford spoke with Sports Anchor Jamarcus Fitzpatrick about who will be the top returning wide receivers.

Ethan Busby - St. Mary’s (So.) - Ethan Busby’s big-play ability helped a young St. Mary’s team clinch the District 3-1A championship. Busby quickly became a security blanket for Adam Parker as he caught 41 passes for 624 yards and seven touchdowns last year. With Busby being just a sophomore, we can expect to see a lot more big plays between him and Parker.

Cole Donahue - Rosepine (Sr.) - He may not be a wide receiver by position, but Donahue definitely knows how to get open. The senior tight end had 15 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns in 2020. Of course, he helps to open holes for Grant Ducote, but he is also a threat in the passing game.

T.J. Johnson - ASH (Sr.) - Johnson has quickly made himself one of the hottest trending wideouts in Central Louisiana. After his 2020 performance, Johnson drew offers from Power 5 schools like Florida State, Mississippi State, and Virginia. Even though the Trojans have historically been a run-first offense, Johnson’s 26 catches, 318 yards, and seven touchdowns helped to keep defenses on edge. He thrived in the playoffs by nabbing 12 catches for 175 yards and four touchdowns.

Amyrion Mingo - Marksville (So.) - Many may have overlooked Marksville because they were young, but players like Amyrion Mingo made sure that teams wouldn’t take them lightly. Mingo has the athletic ability to line up at receiver, cornerback, and even quarterback. His playing ability has progressively gotten better, as he caught 34 passes for 348 yards and nine touchdowns last season to help lead the Tigers in scoring.

J.T. Turner - Montgomery (Sr.) - When you play for a small school, being an overall athlete is a great asset to have. J.T. Turner has lived up to that during his time with the Tigers as he’s totaled 2,726 yards and 41 touchdowns in his career. His big-play ability was on full display in 2020 against Block and Gueydan. He showcased two 200-yard, four-touchdown games. He would finish the year with 973 yards and 15 touchdowns on 34 catches. Running back Mikel Auge has graduated, so even more of the touches will rest in the hands of Turner.

