Advertisement

Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products

FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.(AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

USA (WOIO) - Tyson Foods is recalling more than 8 million pounds of chicken products that may be contaminated with Listeria, a bacteria that can be especially dangerous for pregnant women.

The recall includes frozen, fully cooked chicken products made between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Three people have become ill and one has died of infections tied to pre-cooked chicken produced at Tyson Foods, the USDA said. Investigators are looking for others who may have gotten sick after eating the chicken.

Read the full list of products that are subject to recall here and view the labels here.

The affected products are marked with an establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations.

The bacteria can pose a particular risk for pregnant women, older people, and those with weakened immune systems, the USDA said. Symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. Sometimes those symptoms are preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

If you are in a higher-risk category and experience flu-like symptoms within two months of eating contaminated food, the USDA urges you to seek medical care and tell your doctor.

The infection is treated with antibiotics.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks will happen.
Alexandria fireworks show is a go thanks to special, private funding
Scruffy has visited numerous states and many famous locations across the country, such as the...
Down Home Louisiana: Ol’ Mel’s Farm & Scruffy the Road Tripping Rooster
Mexico's state-owned oil company says it suffered a rupture in an undersea gas pipeline in the...
Undersea gas pipeline rupture causes fire in Gulf of Mexico
Detectives are looking to identify any of the individuals in this photo.
RPSO seeking to identify suspects following recent burglaries
The Alexandria City Council says there will be no firework show this year.
Alexandria City Council declares no 4th of July fireworks show this year

Latest News

Louisiana COVID lottery program to offer cash prizes, scholarships, and $1M jackpot
La. officials warn of ‘Shot at a Million’ vaccine lottery scam
7/5 Tyler's Morning Forecast
7/5 Tyler's Morning Forecast
Protemp Staffing Job Opening 7-05-2021
Protemp Staffing Job Openings 7-05-2021
Act 449 (House Bill 7) goes into effect July 1, 2022, and removes Louisiana's 4.45% sales tax...
Louisiana shoppers soon to be exempt from ‘pink tax’