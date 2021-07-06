$300M to be spent annually on Louisiana roads

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Roads across Louisiana may soon be getting the repairs they desperately need thanks to a new bill that was signed into law by Governor John Bel Edwards last Friday.

House Bill 514 will allow Louisiana to spend $300 million dollars annually on the state’s roads without raising taxes for residents.

District 27 State Representative Mike Johnson said, “This is the biggest transportation hike in 37 years, and it’s being done without raising a single dollar of new taxes.”

Lawmakers agreed to move 60 percent of the existing vehicles sales tax, which is about $300 million per year, from the general fund and move it to the Transportation Trust Fund. The sales tax used to be designated for the Transportation Trust Fund, but under former Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal, that money was moved to general funds.

Governor Edwards eventually passed House Bill 514 but was on the fence about whether to sign or veto the bill because of concerns that it would create a general fund deficit.

Representative Johnson said safeguards were put in place that would reverse the diversion during a budget crisis.

“That’s one of the reasons why our roads are in such bad condition. There haven’t been the funds necessary to maintain them and repair them like they are needed to. This should provide us with a yearly source of funds that will not only maintain and repair but will allow us to do the constructions of these highways when it’s a very worthy project.” said Representative Johnson.

The new law is aimed to help with the $14 billion worth of backlogs in maintenance for roads and bridges that the state currently has. The annual $300 million will be impactful in Central Louisiana. The money is guaranteed to go to “mega projects” as the state calls it, which will include expanding Hwy 28E to four lanes between Libuse and Holloway in Rapides Parish.

Louisiana will be able to start spending this money annually beginning in the 2023-2024 fiscal year. Representative Johnson said most of this money will be matched by federal funding for highways.

