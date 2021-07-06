Advertisement

All Universal films coming to Peacock starting in 2022

The logo for NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock.
The logo for NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock.(AP Photo / Jenny Kane)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(AP) - The streaming service Peacock is ramping up its offerings with a new deal with Universal Filmed Entertainment Group.

The companies said Tuesday that starting in 2022 all Universal films will become available exclusively on Peacock no later than four months after their theatrical premieres.

The unique multi-year deal guarantees that in an 18-month window, Universal films will be available on Peacock for the first and last four months. The films can be licensed to other services in between.

Universal’s 2022 slate includes “Jurassic World: Dominion,” “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” and an original film from Jordan Peele.

