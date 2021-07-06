Advertisement

Attorney asks First Circuit to delay Dennis Perkins trial

Perkins, a former high-ranking Livingston Parish Sheriff’s deputy, is accused of multiple...
Perkins, a former high-ranking Livingston Parish Sheriff’s deputy, is accused of multiple charges including rape and producing child pornography.(Source: WAFB)
By Robb Hays
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The lawyer for Dennis Perkins filed documents Tuesday, asking a higher court to postpone next week’s scheduled start of his client’s high-profile trial in Livingston Parish.

Prosecutors have objected, saying the trial date has been set for almost a year and should go on as scheduled.

Perkins, a former high-ranking Livingston Parish Sheriff’s deputy, is accused of multiple charges including rape and producing child pornography. His former school teacher wife, Cynthia, is also charged in the case and is set to be tried separately at a later date.

Jury selection in his case is set to start Monday, July 12. However, attorney Jarrett Ambeau, who represents Dennis Perkins, says he is scheduled to represent another client in a death penalty case in East Feliciana Parish on that same date.

“It is not possible to conduct both of these jury trials at the same time,” Ambeau wrote in his Request for Expedited Consideration filed with the First Circuit Tuesday.

Last month, District Judge Erika Sledge, the presiding judge in the Perkins case, denied Ambeau’s request to postpone the Perkins trial. Ambeau is asking the Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeal to overturn her decision.

Prosecutors have asked that the trial date remain as is, noting that the Perkins case has been scheduled for almost a year. Prosecutors say Ambeau only joined the East Feliciana Parish case as counsel of record in March 2021.

In noting their objection to changing the date of the Perkins trial, prosecutors wrote that “Mr. Ambeau has had ample opportunity to prepare for – and plan around – the trial date of July 12, 2021. This honorable court took special effort to set aside the trial date of July 12, 2021 for a two-week window almost a full year ago and directed all parties to plan around this date,” prosecutors said in their opposition motion.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APSO is looking for two female prisoners who escaped from the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office looking for 2 escaped inmates
Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards and wife, Trina
Former La. Gov. Edwin Edwards places himself in hospice care
PPD is looking for suspects from a July 2 armed robbery.
Pineville Police searching for suspects from Dollar General armed robbery
Louisiana COVID lottery program to offer cash prizes, scholarships, and $1M jackpot
La. officials warn of ‘Shot at a Million’ vaccine lottery scam
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

The Rapides Parish School Board meeting on July 6, 2021 in Alexandria, La.
RPSB recognizes new school principals, approves “Better Pay” proposal
RPSB recognizes new school principals, approves “Better Pay” proposal
Sgt. Kinyatta Moore
Meet Bunkie native Sgt. Kinyatta Moore
Emergency deployment readiness exercise held at AEX
Soldiers and airmen worked hand-in-hand Tuesday morning, loading up a C-5 aircraft with...
Fort Polk soldiers undergo “Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise”