Body found in median of I-55 in Hammond may have been there for 30 days, deputies say

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Deputies are investigating a body found off the interstate in Tangipahoa Parish.

According to Chief Jimmy Travis, a body was discovered by a grass-cutting crew in the median of I-55 near Exit 28 in Hammond at around 10:15 a.m. on July 6.

Travis says the body is dressed in men’s clothing and may have been stationary in that location for about 30 days prior to being discovered.

Detectives did not find any signs of trauma to the body. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TPSO or Crime Stoppers, (800) 554-5245.

