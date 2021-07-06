Advertisement

Child tax credits targeted by scammers

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) headquarters building Washington.
(J. David Ake | AP)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Starting July 15 to December 2021, the IRS will send monthly payments to those who qualify for the American rescue plan act.

These payments are advancements on child tax credits, meaning people will receive up to half of their child tax credit in these monthly payments, and the other half after filing their 2021 taxes.

The Better Business Bureau is warning the recipients to be aware of scams that target these child tax credits.

The BBB advises recipients to not respond to calls, texts or emails that ask for personal information, and to never give out information like their social security number, credit and debit card numbers or bank account information.

“If you’re still not comfortable you can also talk to a tax person that you trust and know and they will give you the correct information,” said President and CEO of BBB South Central Louisiana Carmen Million.

The Better Business Bureau also says the best way to avoid these scams is to receive the payments via direct deposit, instead of checks in the mail.

