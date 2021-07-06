Advertisement

CLTCC hosts free COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Huey P. Long campus

The event is open to the public, and the vaccine will be administered to individuals age 12 and older.
By CLTCC
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WINNFIELD, La. (CLTCC) - Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) will host a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at the CLTCC Huey P. Long Campus in Winnfield, LA on Wednesday, July 14, from Noon to 4 p.m.

The event is open to the public, and the vaccine will be administered to individuals age 12 and older. Albertson’s Pharmacy will administer the two-part Pfizer vaccine. A clinic for the second shot is Wednesday, August 4, from Noon to 4 p.m. at the Huey P. Long Campus. To register, visit www.mhealthsystem.com/CLTCC. Walk-in’s welcome.

“This initiative is part of COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge hosted by the President’s Administration. We are pleased to have the opportunity to host this event and offer our community an accessible, convenient way to get vaccinated”, said Jeff Johnson, Huey P. Long Campus Dean.

Participation in the vaccine clinic qualifies individuals for the Louisiana ‘Shot At A Million’ campaign with prizes of up to $1 million. Visit ShotAtAMillion.com for information and to register.

The Huey P. Long Campus is located at 5960 Hwy 167 North, Winnfield, Louisiana, 71483. Interested parties can call (318) 628-4342 for additional details.

