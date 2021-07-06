Advertisement

COVID vaccine doesn’t get into breast milk, study says

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A small study has found that coronavirus vaccine material does not get into breast milk.

Researchers from the University of California, San Francisco analyzed 13 milk samples from seven mothers.

None of them had any traces of vaccine-related messenger RNA, or mRNA, which is used to build immunity to the virus.

Researchers say this strengthens current recommendations that women shouldn’t decline vaccination or stop breastfeeding over fears of altering their milk.

The study was published in Jama Pediatrics.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APSO is looking for two female prisoners who escaped from the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office looking for 2 escaped inmates
Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards and wife, Trina
Former La. Gov. Edwin Edwards places himself in hospice care
Louisiana COVID lottery program to offer cash prizes, scholarships, and $1M jackpot
La. officials warn of ‘Shot at a Million’ vaccine lottery scam
The Town Talk’s sportswriter Lamar Gafford talks about who will be the top returning wide...
Primetime’s top returning wide receivers
LifeShare Blood Center and Waitr announced today this year’s United We Give blood drive brought...
LifeShare ‘United We Give’ campaign breaks record

Latest News

Pentagon cancels disputed Microsoft cloud-computing contract. It will seek a new deal with...
Pentagon cancels disputed JEDI cloud contract with Microsoft
Surfside catastrophe raises concerns about San Francisco's sinking Millennium Tower.
San Francisco's tallest residential building is sinking
Stephanie Ford
Stephanie Ford
Liz Leger
Liz Leger
LeAnn Murphy
LeAnn Murphy