Delta-Plus variant identified in New Orleans

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A new COVID-19 variant called Delta-Plus has been identified in the New Orleans area.

Like the Delta variant, Delta-Plus is extremely infectious but is more difficult for antibodies to block.

“The Delta-Plus variant is a little bit less likely to cause an immune response, which means that it could potentially make people sicker,” said Dr. David Holcombe, the Medical Director of the Office of Public Health Central Louisiana.

With Louisiana’s low vaccination rates, the new Delta-Plus variant is cause for concern.

“If our percentage of variants exceeds a certain level, then it will probably be necessary to start wearing masks during indoor activities in the future,” said Holcombe.

He said the best way to defend yourself from COVID-19 and its variants is to get vaccinated, and is certain that the available vaccines are safe and effective.

“The best protection is to go ahead and get vaccinated, there are no good reasons why you should not be vaccinated,” said Holcombe.

Researchers say states with low vaccination rates are seeing infection rates three times higher on average and 99.2-percent of recent COVID deaths are unvaccinated people. Louisiana is ranked 48 in vaccination percentage, with only 35% of its residents being fully vaccinated.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.