Dr. William Tate officially starts as new LSU President

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dr. William Tate starts his official first day on the job as the new President of LSU.

He previously served as Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and as Provost at the University of South Carolina.

Tate will meet with some faculty, staff, and students on his first day.

He is replacing former LSU Interim President Tom Galligan, who served in that role since January of last year after F. King Alexander left to become the President of Oregon State University.

