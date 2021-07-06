La. Legislative Black Caucus hold news conference on Louisiana State Police

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s Legislative Black Caucus held a news conference about Louisiana State Police (LSP) in the Rotunda of the Louisiana State Capitol on Tuesday, July 6.

Members of the caucus addressed “ongoing controversies” and “the next steps to restore public trust” within the state’s law enforcement agency.

The news conference comes one month after two troopers were fired amid LSP’s internal investigation into the deadly arrest of Ronald Greene in 2019.

Body camera footage of the incident was released in May.

