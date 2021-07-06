Advertisement

Python escapes Blue Zoo at Mall of Louisiana

File photo of Cara, a Burmese Python, at Blue Zoo Baton Rouge.
File photo of Cara, a Burmese Python, at Blue Zoo Baton Rouge.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the St. George Fire Department confirm to WAFB that the Blue Zoo inside of Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge is temporarily closed as first responders work to capture a python snake that escaped its enclosure.

Authorities tell WAFB the Mall of Louisiana is no longer closed, only the Blue Zoo inside of the mall is closed.

Firefighters say they were dispatched to the mall around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, July 6 to assist officials with Baton Rouge animal control.

Officials say the snake, Cara, escaped her enclosure at Blue Zoo. Managers of the Blue Zoo say they feel confident the snake is still inside the store.

They say they voluntarily closed their store for the snake’s safety. Cara is non-venomous and is often used in their shows with children, they say. She is a Burmese python and is “very large,” about 12 ft long.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

WAFB’s Chris Rosato will have more on this story on 9News at Noon.

