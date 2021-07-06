Pineville Police searching for suspects from Dollar General armed robbery

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pineville Police are searching for two suspects following an armed robbery on July 2 at the Dollar General located at 3001 Hwy 28 East.

According to PPD, two armed males entered the store and demanded the cashier to put money on the counter. The suspects put $285 in a black backpack and fled the area on foot towards the wood line.

The suspects were described as one black male and the other unidentifiable because of his face coverings and gloves. Both suspects were wearing dark pants and hoodies.

Pineville Police are looking for two suspects from a July 2 armed robbery (PPD)

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Pineville Police.

