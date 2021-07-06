Advertisement

Pineville Police searching for suspects from Dollar General armed robbery

PPD is looking for suspects from a July 2 armed robbery.
By KALB Digital Team and Pineville Police
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pineville Police are searching for two suspects following an armed robbery on July 2 at the Dollar General located at 3001 Hwy 28 East.

According to PPD, two armed males entered the store and demanded the cashier to put money on the counter. The suspects put $285 in a black backpack and fled the area on foot towards the wood line.

The suspects were described as one black male and the other unidentifiable because of his face coverings and gloves. Both suspects were wearing dark pants and hoodies.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Pineville Police.

