Advertisement

TV Dinners: The Jamaican Spot

TV Dinners with Steven Maxwell, Episode 17
By Steven Maxwell
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Do you want some food cooked from the heart that hits your soul!? You can find that at The Jamaican Spot in Leesville! Steven Maxwell takes you there to show how husband and wife Rome and Anette Thompson are cooking up some old-school Jamaican food!

Address: 1507 S 5th St, Leesville, LA 71446

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APSO is looking for two female prisoners who escaped from the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office looking for 2 escaped inmates
Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards and wife, Trina
Former La. Gov. Edwin Edwards places himself in hospice care
PPD is looking for suspects from a July 2 armed robbery.
Pineville Police searching for suspects from Dollar General armed robbery
Louisiana COVID lottery program to offer cash prizes, scholarships, and $1M jackpot
La. officials warn of ‘Shot at a Million’ vaccine lottery scam
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

TV Dinners: The Jamaican Spot
House Bill 514 will allow Louisiana to spend $300 million dollars annually on the state���s...
$300M to be spent annually on Louisiana roads
Local officials gather to celebrate the opening of a $50 million Affordable Housing Development
Delta-Plus variant identified in New Orleans