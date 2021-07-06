TV Dinners: The Jamaican Spot

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Do you want some food cooked from the heart that hits your soul!? You can find that at The Jamaican Spot in Leesville! Steven Maxwell takes you there to show how husband and wife Rome and Anette Thompson are cooking up some old-school Jamaican food!

Address: 1507 S 5th St, Leesville, LA 71446

