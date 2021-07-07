Advertisement

11-year-old sister saves toddler who nearly drowned

By WFXT staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEWKSBURY, Mass. (WFXT) - A frantic 911 call from a Massachusetts home captured the moments after a young child was found floating in the pool.

The family says thanks to the dispatcher on the line and his 11-year-old sister, their baby is still alive.

Ava Jones says her nearly 2-year-old brother got out of the house and fell into the water.

“I went to the side of the pool, and I pulled him out of the water,” she said. “And I wasn’t even checking if he was breathing yet, I just ran and screamed for my mom.”

Her uncle, Rob Hamilton, ran to get help.

“(Ava) was unbelievable,” he said. “She reached right over, picked him up with some super-strength or something and brought the baby down here where I was.”

The toddler was blue and not breathing, so his uncle gave him CPR with the help of the dispatcher on the phone. After a few minutes, the child started crying.

The sound of his cries can be heard on the 911 call recording.

The dispatcher, Rebecca Maccaro, said she was just doing her job.

“It’s not for being a hero or glory; it’s just because I know today this child is going to be OK,” Maccaro said. “That’s all it is, just helping people. It’s part of our job. That’s why we do it.”

Copyright 2021 WFXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPD is looking for suspects from a July 2 armed robbery.
Pineville Police searching for suspects from Dollar General armed robbery
Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards and wife, Trina
Former La. Gov. Edwin Edwards places himself in hospice care
An Anacoco woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 112 near Hineston.
UPDATE on Anacoco woman killed in Rapides Parish crash
Tiffany Juneau and Reagan Huff
UPDATE: Escaped inmates from Avoyelles Parish captured
Panama City Beach Police are looking for new leads as they continue to search for a missing...
Body of missing boy found in the Gulf

Latest News

Over 200 first responders from across the U.S. had removed 4,207 cubic yards of debris from the...
10 more bodies recovered; emotional toll of collapse mounts
Health experts are worried about growing COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among young adults as the...
Vaccine hesitancy grows among young adults
Law enforcement respond to the scene of a shooting Wednesday in Chicago. Three officers were...
Police: 3 undercover officers shot, wounded in Chicago
Tiffany Juneau and Reagan Huff
UPDATE: Escaped inmates from Avoyelles Parish captured
Health experts are worried about growing COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among young adults as the...
Vaccine hesitancy grows among young adults