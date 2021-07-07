Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old in Texas
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Officials in Texas issued a statewide Amber Alert on Wednesday for a 2-year-old abducted from the San Antonio area.
Kayeden Stutzman, a white male with blond hair and blue eyes, around 3 feet tall and 25 pounds, was last seen on the 11000 block of Parliament Street on Tuesday.
A suspect in the case is Erik Stutzman, a 28-year-old white male with black hair, brown eyes an approximately 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds.
They are believed to be traveling in a 2019 gray Toyota Corolla with Texas license plate number NTZ6442.
Anyone with information was urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660 or call 911.
