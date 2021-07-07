Crime Stoppers: Pineville police trying to solve 2015 deadly shooting at apartment complex

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana need your help in solving a cold case from 2015.

On Sept. 17, 2015, the Pineville Police Department received a call shortly after midnight to an apartment complex in the 300-block of Sanders Street for a shooting that had been reported. When they got to the scene, they found 26-year-old Montreal Jones with a single gunshot wound. Jones was rushed to a local hospital but didn’t survive the shooting.

Five years later, the case remains unsolved.

“Some evidence from the scene led us to believe three males, or three persons in the apartment, left and jumped into a car down the street after the shooting occurred,” Deputy Chief Darrell Basco told News Channel 5. “Evidence was not good enough for us to be able to ascertain any identification of those persons or the car.”

Deputy Chief Basco said what makes the case enough tougher to crack is that most people were asleep during the time of the shooting. So, the witness pool is small.

“We really hit the wall with it,” said Deputy Chief Basco. “Just talking to neighbors in the close proximity to where he lived in the apartment complex, people knew him but really didn’t have any knowledge as far as if someone was after him or anything that would lead us or point us into a direction of suspects.”

If you have any information that could help Pineville police solve the case of the deadly shooting of Montreal Jones, you can contact them at 318-442-6603 or Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana at 443-STOP . You can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers, and your tip that leads to an arrest or indictment could lead to a reward of up to $2,500.

