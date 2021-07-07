Advertisement

Dry Prong man killed in crash, Winnfield man charged with vehicular homicide

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Winnfield has been charged with vehicular homicide following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 167 south of La. Highway 1241, which took the life of a man from Dry Prong.

Louisiana State Police says around 5:50 a.m. on July 7, Mario Armbrister, 22, was traveling north on U.S. 167 and failed to slow down when approaching another vehicle driven by Ricky Randall, 63, that was towing a boat trailer. As a result, LSP says Armbrister rear-ended Randall’s boat trailer causing his vehicle to leave the roadway and impact several wires.

LSP’s crash report states that Armbrister sustained minor injuries and refused treatment. Randall sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

LSP says Armbrister was later arrested after an investigation.

