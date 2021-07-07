Fort Polk soldiers undergo “Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise”

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Visitors at the England Airpark might see more service members than usual at the airport because of an “Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise” (EDRC).

Soldiers and airmen worked hand-in-hand Tuesday morning, loading up a C-5 aircraft with essential equipment and supplies, which will travel to Fort McCoy in Wisconsin.

“I’m excited for the chance to get up to Wisconsin and get some good training,” Brennan Neseralla, a Fort Polk soldier, said.

The purpose of EDRC is to see how well external partners work together. For example, airmen working with soldiers and military-personal working with civilians such as the staff members at the Alexandria airport.

“England Airpark is proud to partner with Fort Polk and the Joint Readiness Training Center in the execution of their military readiness exercises,” Sandra McQuain, the executive director of the England Airpark, said. “Given our history as a military base, it is an honor for our staff to continue to serve this nation and its soldiers.”

“It is important because infantry, they do a lot of dismount and movement,” (Lt.) Tiffany Welch-Baker, the executive officer for hotel FSC, said. “Therefore, they need a lot of support, whether it be food or additional supplies.”

