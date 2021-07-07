Advertisement

Golden Band From Tigerland will not travel for LSU’s season opener vs. UCLA

FILE photo of the LSU Golden Band from Tigerland
FILE photo of the LSU Golden Band from Tigerland
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Golden Band From Tigerland will not travel to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. for LSU football’s season opener vs. UCLA on Sept. 4, sources tell WAFB 9Sports’ Jacques Doucet.

The band is not making the cross-country trip due to COVID-related budget cuts, sources say.

However, the Golden Band will travel for all of LSU’s four SEC road games this season.

The band will also travel if LSU advances to the postseason.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPD is looking for suspects from a July 2 armed robbery.
Pineville Police searching for suspects from Dollar General armed robbery
Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards and wife, Trina
Former La. Gov. Edwin Edwards places himself in hospice care
APSO is looking for two female prisoners who escaped from the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office looking for 2 escaped inmates
An Anacoco woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 112 near Hineston.
UPDATE on Anacoco woman killed in Rapides Parish crash
Royal Cambridge ribbon cutting
Local officials gather to celebrate the opening of a $50 million Affordable Housing Development in Alexandria