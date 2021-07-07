Advertisement

Intermittent flaring at Exxon facility

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The ExxonMobil facility in Baton Rouge is experiencing intermittent flaring.

ExxonMobil tweeted out on Wednesday, July 7 that the chemical plant was experiencing flaring due to a unit startup on Tuesday, July 6. Flares should be minimized by noon.

Officials also stated that the flares are safety control devices intended to consume excess hydrocarbons and safety remains their top priority.

WAFB has reached out and if anything changes we will update this story once we learn more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPD is looking for suspects from a July 2 armed robbery.
Pineville Police searching for suspects from Dollar General armed robbery
Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards and wife, Trina
Former La. Gov. Edwin Edwards places himself in hospice care
APSO is looking for two female prisoners who escaped from the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office looking for 2 escaped inmates
An Anacoco woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 112 near Hineston.
UPDATE on Anacoco woman killed in Rapides Parish crash
Royal Cambridge ribbon cutting
Local officials gather to celebrate the opening of a $50 million Affordable Housing Development in Alexandria

Latest News

Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
The Mission House has also been able to partner with Walmart through Feeding America.
LaSalle Baptist Ministry Center combating community hunger
Mission House
Food Distribution Services
An Anacoco woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 112 near Hineston.
UPDATE on Anacoco woman killed in Rapides Parish crash
Intermittent flaring at ExxonMobil
Intermittent flaring at ExxonMobil