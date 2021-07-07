Intermittent flaring at Exxon facility

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The ExxonMobil facility in Baton Rouge is experiencing intermittent flaring.

ExxonMobil tweeted out on Wednesday, July 7 that the chemical plant was experiencing flaring due to a unit startup on Tuesday, July 6. Flares should be minimized by noon.

Officials also stated that the flares are safety control devices intended to consume excess hydrocarbons and safety remains their top priority.

Beginning 7/6, the Chemical Plant was experiencing flaring due to a unit startup. The flares should be minimized by 12pm today, 7/7. Flares are safety control devices intended to consume excess hydrocarbons. Safety remains our top priority. We apologize for any inconvenience. — ExxonMobil Baton Rouge (@ExxonMobilBRA) July 7, 2021

WAFB has reached out and if anything changes we will update this story once we learn more.

