Louisiana Mall snake gets a Twitter account

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Cara, the 150-pound elusive mall snake, officially has a Twitter account now. The internet sure moves fast, doesn’t it?

@PythonCara’s account states “just let me shop and no one gets hurt.”

We can just let the account speak for itself. Click here to see.

Related:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.