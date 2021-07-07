Louisiana Mall snake gets a Twitter account
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Cara, the 150-pound elusive mall snake, officially has a Twitter account now. The internet sure moves fast, doesn’t it?
@PythonCara’s account states “just let me shop and no one gets hurt.”
We can just let the account speak for itself. Click here to see.
