Mall snake was gone for 30 hours before reported missing(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cara, the 150-pound elusive mall snake, was missing for nearly 30 hours before the incident was reported to authorities, records released Wednesday afternoon show.

The 12-foot Burmese python was housed inside a glass enclosure inside a business called “Blue Zoo.” That business is located inside a former Hollister clothing store at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge.

Above is the official incident report from the St. George Fire Department.
Above is the official incident report from the St. George Fire Department. (WAFB)

Managers there called East Baton Rouge Animal Control just after 9 a.m. Tuesday morning to ask for helping in finding the snake.

After news broke of the search Cara, multiple people on social media said the snake was not in its enclosure when they visited the store Monday.

The store remained closed for a second day Wednesday as the search for the snake continued.

Workers there said Wednesday they have evidence showing the snake was in their ceiling at some point and they are hopeful she is still hiding out there. They have called in plumbers and an air-conditioning company to assist in their search.

Managers at the Mall of Louisiana said they are helping in the search.

“We were informed by Blue Zoo that they are unable to locate a non-poisonous snake which is normally housed with their reptile exhibit,” said Lindsay Kahn, a spokesperson for the Mall of Louisiana. “The popular reptile often participates in guest demonstrations and is frequently handled by children and adults. We are assisting Blue Zoo and working with local officials and reptile experts for her safe return. She poses no threat to the community at this time and we hope to have her back in her exhibit quickly.”

Managers posted the following message to their Facebook page Wednesday morning:

Friends, while our day and night search for Cara continues, we want to give you a quick update. We’ve brought in multiple snake experts to assist in the search, in addition to an animal tracker that is working with us throughout the evening and overnight. Local firefighters and police searched with us for several hours during the day yesterday. We’ve purchased night vision cameras to see more difficult areas, in addition to multiple motion sensor cameras. We’ve hired a company using infrared, additionally, local plumbing and HVAC companies continue to snake cameras throughout all possible openings and small areas. We have heat and food sources to draw her in as well and have a veterinarian on standby. Additionally, our Animal Care and Guest Relations Teams have been amazing, working day and night. We all love Cara and their dedication and passion for her return is evident. We have seen evidence of Cara moving within our ceiling space, which has many places for her to hide. We continue our search for Cara and remain voluntarily closed today for her safety. We’ll keep you updated here.

