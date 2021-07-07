NPSO: Campti man aims AR-15 rifle, laser at deputy on Sunday; ends peacefully

CAMPTI, La. (NPSO) - A north Natchitoches Parish man was arrested after he aimed an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle activating a laser sight at a Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputy on Sunday evening.

Kristopher Joseph Vidos, 46, of the 100 block of Edenborn Street, Campti, is currently incarcerated in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center charged with one count of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, one count of unlawful use of a laser on a law enforcement officer, one count of resisting arrest by flight and traffic charges.

The incident began on Sunday evening July 4 around 7:10 p.m., when deputies observed a 1995 white Jeep SUV being operated in a reckless manner within Campti city limits. The Jeep then parked behind a Campti business.

As deputies approached the vehicle, the driver quickly drove off then suddenly stopped. The investigating deputy pulled up behind the vehicle, watching the driver moving around in the vehicle as if he were attempting to gain possession of a weapon or hiding something.

The deputy then began to tactically retreat as the driver exited the Jeep aiming an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle with a laser sight at him.

Vidos then re-entered his vehicle and fled the area, leading deputies on a brief pursuit to Edenborn Street where he exited the vehicle, entering a camper RV trailer surrounded by tall shrubs and grass.

Additional deputies responded to set-up a perimeter of the area. Deputies requested the activation of Natchitoches SWAT. State Police Troop-E was contacted and advised of the situation.

A SWAT Team Commander made contact with Vidos by phone, along with the assistance of a parent to initiate a negotiating dialogue to end the standoff peacefully.

As SWAT was preparing to deploy, Vidos peacefully surrendered to deputies at the scene.

SWAT members obtained a warrant to search the RV camper, vehicle and premises for evidence. Agents seized a cache of firearms including the AR-15 aimed at the deputy and ammunition. On July 7 at approximately 11:00 a.m., Vidos was released on a $32,000.00 appearance bond set by a 10th Judicial District Court Judge.

Deputies said the investigation is continuing.

“Our deputies come to work each day with the mission of ensuring our citizen’s safety and quality of life in Natchitoches Parish,” said Sheriff Wright. “This situation could have been much worse, I am pleased with the professionalism shown by all responding law enforcement on Sunday evening and grateful our deputy who has devoted his life to public safety was not injured nor the suspect.”

