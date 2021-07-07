RPSB recognizes new school principals, approves “Better Pay” proposal
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The RPSB has recognized new school principals and approved a one-time pay supplement for employees.
At the July board meeting, members introduced new school principals for the 2021-2022 school year:
- Lessie Moore Elementary: Pamela Walker
- Acadian Elementary: Shannon McCue
- Northwood High School: Alex Goodling
- Arthur F. Smith: Kenadra Ford
- Cherokee Elementary: Kim Lord
- Peabody Magnet High: Dennis Stewart
- Alexandria Middle Magnet School: Renisha Beaudoin
The board unanimously approved a pay supplement of $870 for all employees to be paid the last Friday before Thanksgiving as long as employees are on payroll as of October 1, 2021, and still employed through the date of payment.
The supplement is a one-time payment and will come from the 2016 surplus sales tax distribution. The surplus sales tax is tied to the decision made a few months ago to close some Rapides Parish schools.
Before ending the meeting, board members also passed a motion for the Superintendent’s annual evaluation that will take place on August 3.
Click here to view the July RPSB meeting agenda.
