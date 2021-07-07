Sheriff, D.A. offering immunity to anyone who can help bring in FBI fugitive Joe Constance

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Sheriff and District Attorney of Calcasieu Parish are offering immunity to anyone who can help bring in FBI fugitive Joe Constance.

Constance has been on the run since June 5, 2011 - the day 49-year-old Mary Duhon was shot and killed in her home south of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Constance, 54, has been featured on America’s Most Wanted and in 2015 was placed on the FBI’s Most Wanted list.

A tip line has also been set up for anyone with information on Constance’s whereabouts. The tip line will go directly to former Lake Charles Police Chief and FBI agent Don Dixon, who has been hired as a consultant on the case.

337-707-TIPS (8477)

Constance is accused of killing Duhon, his estranged wife, on Rustic View Drive. Constance is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated burglary. Authorities say he fled the scene in his pickup truck and has not been seen since.

Both Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso and Dixon said during a news conference Tuesday morning that they believe Constance had help escaping.

However, they are offering immunity to anyone who may have helped Constance but is now willing to give information that will lead to his arrest.

