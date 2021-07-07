State legislators expecting a veto override session

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - State legislators gathered Wednesday, July 7 at England Airpark to share some of the achievements they made during the legislative session this year.

One of the main topics of discussion between local lawmakers was being able to secure a total of six million dollars of state funding for road and drainage projects on the LSUA campus.

District 29 State Senator Jay Luneau spoke on the potential of a veto override session that could take place later this month, to overturn bills that have been vetoed by Governor John Bel Edwards.

“I think there is a good chance we will have a veto session; however, I don’t think the votes are there to veto any bills,” said Luneau.

Louisiana legislators are anticipating further discussion on the governor’s vetoes on Senate Bill 118, which would allow residents of Louisiana to carry a concealed firearm, without a permit or training, as well as bill 156, which would ban transgender girls and women from competing as their identified gender in school sports.

Luneau also said that although there are bills of particular interest “any of the 28 instruments can be brought up by their authors in either House.”

If a veto override session is called, it will be the first in Louisiana since the modern state constitution was enacted. If the session is called, it will be held on July 20 and could run through July 24.

