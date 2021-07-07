Advertisement

State legislators expecting a veto override session

By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - State legislators gathered Wednesday, July 7 at England Airpark to share some of the achievements they made during the legislative session this year.

One of the main topics of discussion between local lawmakers was being able to secure a total of six million dollars of state funding for road and drainage projects on the LSUA campus.

District 29 State Senator Jay Luneau spoke on the potential of a veto override session that could take place later this month, to overturn bills that have been vetoed by Governor John Bel Edwards.

“I think there is a good chance we will have a veto session; however, I don’t think the votes are there to veto any bills,” said Luneau.

Louisiana legislators are anticipating further discussion on the governor’s vetoes on Senate Bill 118, which would allow residents of Louisiana to carry a concealed firearm, without a permit or training, as well as bill 156, which would ban transgender girls and women from competing as their identified gender in school sports.

Luneau also said that although there are bills of particular interest “any of the 28 instruments can be brought up by their authors in either House.”

If a veto override session is called, it will be the first in Louisiana since the modern state constitution was enacted. If the session is called, it will be held on July 20 and could run through July 24.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPD is looking for suspects from a July 2 armed robbery.
Pineville Police searching for suspects from Dollar General armed robbery
Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards and wife, Trina
Former La. Gov. Edwin Edwards places himself in hospice care
An Anacoco woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 112 near Hineston.
UPDATE on Anacoco woman killed in Rapides Parish crash
Tiffany Juneau and Reagan Huff
UPDATE: Escaped inmates from Avoyelles Parish captured
Panama City Beach Police are looking for new leads as they continue to search for a missing...
Body of missing boy found in the Gulf

Latest News

Trump sues social media giants, White House correspondent discusses move
Pineville approves new city budget
The Pineville City Council approves new budget.
Pineville approves new city budget
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards signs HB 409 on Title IX, other bills