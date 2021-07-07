Trump sues social media giants, White House correspondent discusses move

(KALB) - Former President Donald Trump says he is suing big tech companies, including Facebook, Google and Twitter. He says he’s leading the class-action lawsuit against the social media giants because of bans imposed on him and other Americans. KALB spoke with White House Correspondent Jon Decker on “Live at Five” for insight into this move by the former president and the possibility of a 2024 presidential run.

