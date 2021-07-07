Upgrades coming to Amphitheater in downtown Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Amphitheater in downtown Alexandria will soon be getting some major upgrades with the hopes of having more events come through Central Louisiana.

On Wednesday, July 7, Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall held a groundbreaking to announce the beginning of Phase 1 of the Amphitheater Bandshell Project.

“We want a place where the entire community can gather to enjoy a great concert, speaker or participate in a variety of entertainment activities. Creating a bandshell will be the next step in creating a world-class entertainment facility,” said Mayor Hall.

Construction was scheduled to start last Fall, but the COVID-19 pandemic and the two hurricanes delayed the project until this year. Phase 1 is expected to take six to eight months to complete and will cost over $1.3 million. Eighty percent of the funding for the project will come from the Red River Waterway Commission.

“My vision is for a vibrant active downtown feel with a mix of residential and commercial tenants,” said Mayor Hall. “When you have people living and working in a downtown area, they are going to want a place to go and relax. I look forward to bigger celebrations and larger crowds filling our downtown area soon.”

Once the bandshell is complete, the next step will be to improve the entranceway and add more access ramps. The mayor even mentioned eventually adding a boardwalk or a marina next to the Amphitheater.

