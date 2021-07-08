Advertisement

Alexandria juvenile charged with 2nd-degree murder after Monroe Street stabbing

(Source: Associated Press)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A juvenile has been charged with second-degree murder following a stabbing incident that occurred on Monroe Street in Alexandria on July 7.

The Alexandria Police Department says the homicide occurred around 3:15 p.m. Two juveniles got into a fight which led to one of them stabbing the other. The juvenile victim was transported to a hospital where he later died. The juvenile suspect was arrested as a result.

As these are juveniles, no names are being provided.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact APD at 318-449-5099.

