Advertisement

Chicago man charged in shooting of 2 federal agents, officer

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A 28-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection to the shooting of three undercover law enforcement officers.

A federal indictment filed Thursday charges Eugene McClaurin with one count of using a dangerous and deadly weapon to assault a special agent from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

A conviction carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence.

Charging documents accuse McClaurin of shooting all three but the announced charge only pertained to the one agent.

McClaurin is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Thursday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Chicago.

The undercover officers were shot and wounded while driving onto an expressway on Chicago’s South Side early Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria juvenile charged with 2nd-degree murder after Monroe Street stabbing
Dry Prong man killed in crash, Winnfield man charged with vehicular homicide
An Anacoco woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 112 near Hineston.
UPDATE on Anacoco woman killed in Rapides Parish crash
Panama City Beach Police are looking for new leads as they continue to search for a missing...
Body of missing boy found in the Gulf
Montreal Jones
Crime Stoppers: Pineville police trying to solve 2015 deadly shooting at apartment complex

Latest News

Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical storm pounds East Coast after killing 1 in Florida
The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
‘I want my daddy’: Body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper
Fire tornado seen in Calif. wildfire
FILE - This image provided by Biogen on Monday, June 7, 2021 shows a vial and packaging for the...
FDA trims use of contentious Alzheimer’s drug amid backlash
Rapides Parish man arrested for 3rd time on livestock theft related charges