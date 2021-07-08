CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health Complex welcomes back visitors

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The last 15 months have proven to be quite the challenge for the healthcare industry, with the COVID-19 pandemic demanding a complete turnover of hospital operations. But, for CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital, a return to normalcy is shaping, lifting visitor limits last week.

Only two restrictions remain in place: the federal mask mandate and CDC guidelines for visiting COVID-positive patients. With all entrances back open, visitors are asked to conduct self-screening measures upon entry.

Despite lifting restrictions, the Delta variant is still spreading across the nation, the newest CDC data indicating it is now the dominant strain in the U.S. Here in Louisiana, Delta Plus, a doubly infectious offshoot of the Delta variant, threatens hospitals like Cabrini, who are trying to bring back normal operations for patients and their families.

Hoping to keep cases in the single digits, President of the CHRISTUS Cabrini Health Complex Monte Wilson is urging vaccinations.

“I know there are lots of concerns on both sides, whether to take it or not take it,” said Wilson. “But, I think when we start to look at the effects of not taking it, the risk is much greater of not taking the vaccine than it is taking the vaccine. So, I just want to encourage everyone, that if you have not taken the vaccine, please get out and see what you can do to get the vaccine.”

Cabrini marked their lowest number of cases at two, but today, that number rose to 13. Wilson said the hospital is keeping a watchful eye on case numbers and following PPE guidelines to brace for its impact.

“We will follow the same protocols as we did with the normal COVID,” said Wilson. “So, the new variant that’s out there, it’s our hope that it doesn’t come and start to really infiltrate the community because that means people will become ill and very ill. So, if it does, then we’re prepared to do what we need to do to take care of the community.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.