Congresswoman Julia Letlow visits Cenla colleges during her higher education tour

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Congresswoman Julia Letlow is spending this week away from Washington D.C. on a higher education tour across the 5th Congressional District.

Letlow was able to visit and speak to faculty members from Louisiana College, CLTCC and LSUA. She said she wanted to hear the concerns they are having to speak with faculty members on concerns and projects that they are wanting to get done to improve their campus.

Congresswoman Letlow currently serves on the Education and Labor Committee in Washington D.C. She told those on the tour that improving rural broadband throughout her district is crucial for schools and educating students. Faculty members also told Letlow that they would like to see more programs in place for high schoolers to better prepare them for college.

“So many of these institutions are looking for these public-private partnerships. Partnering with those communities and those industries not only benefits educational institutions but also our communities, business industries and the students who are able to participate, I’m just encouraged to hear about these amazing programs that are happening, and I just want to make sure that we are here to support them,” said Letlow.

Congresswoman Letlow said schools and libraries across the 5th Congressional District are now eligible for broadband grants through the FCC’s Emergency Connectivity Fund.

Letlow has also visited Louisiana Delta Community College, ULM, Louisiana Tech and Grambling on her tour.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.