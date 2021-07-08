Advertisement

Fire hydrant flow testing scheduled for week of July 12 in Natchitoches

By City of Natchitoches
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (City of Natchitoches) - Greg Roberts Fire Hydrant Repair and Supply will conduct fire hydrant flow testing the week of July 12th, 2021 in the following areas:

From Williams Avenue to East Fifth moving south from St Maurice Lane to Keyser Avenue and surrounding areas.

The purpose of this test is check the operation and flow rate of each fire hydrant in the given areas. Please be aware, hydrants are fully opened when performing these tests and may stir up sediment in the City’s waterlines.

For more information or questions regarding hydrant flows contact the Utility Department at (318) 357-3850.

Copyright 2021 City of Natchitoches. All rights reserved.

