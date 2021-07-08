Juvenile unconscious following incident at Lake Buhlow

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department is currently investigating an incident that happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon at Lake Buhlow in Pineville.

PPD said that they received a call about two juveniles that were swimming in the lake, when one went under the water and had not resurfaced.

First responders arrived and pulled a male juvenile from the water. He was unconscious at the time and transported to a local hospital.

PPD said they were unsure how long the juvenile was under water.

This is a developing story. We will provide more updates as they become available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.