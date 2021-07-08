Advertisement

La. governor turns to TikTok to promote vaccines

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
KPLC on TikTok

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana’s governor has taken to TikTok to promote COVID-19 vaccinations.

While Gov. John Bel Edwards doesn’t post to TikTok often, one of his videos encouraging the COVID-19 vaccine has been viewed 459K times and another 115K times.

Louisiana has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

The Governor’s Office says they are trying to find creative ways to promote COVID-19 vaccines and that the governor has been a good sport about the TikTok videos.

@louisianagov

Vaccines.gov for appointments, ShotAtAMillion.com to register for cash prizes and scholarships 💉💰 #JBETok #louisiana

♬ original sound - Funny Tiktoks
@louisianagov

I’ve said it before & I’ll say it again: Roll those sleeves up & get vaccinated, Louisiana. And then visit ShotAtAMillion.com 👀💰#JBETok #louisiana

♬ original sound - Gov. John Bel Edwards
@louisianagov

You’re on the clock, Louisiana. Register at ShotAtAMillion.com 💰 #louisiana #fyp #COVIDvaccine #JBETok

♬ NBA Draft Jingle - Nate Bellamy
@louisianagov

This month, get a free drink within 7 days of your COVID shot at participating bars & restaurants 🥃 #fyp #nationalbourbonday #louisiana #JBEtok

♬ original sound - Gov. John Bel Edwards
@louisianagov

I’m ready to TikTok... #lagov #COVIDvaccine #louisiana #fyp #JBEtok #govtok

♬ original sound - Gov. John Bel Edwards

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Main Street Food Truck Park in Pineville expanding to include farmers market store

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Food insecurity exists everywhere, including Central Louisiana. But with the addition of a Food Truck Park in downtown Pineville, more people are able to access fresh produce.

News

Main Street Food Truck Park in Pineville expanding to include farmers market store

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
Food insecurity exists everywhere, including here in Central Louisiana.

News

Re-Entry Solutions holds event to help people return from prison

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Orenczuk
Re-entry Solutions held its "resource roundup" event, where local organizations gathered to offer assistance to people who used to be incarcerated.

News

Re-Entry Solutions holds event to help people return from prison

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Re-Entry Solutions held its “resource roundup” event, where local organizations gathered to offer assistance to people who used to be incarcerated.

Coronavirus

CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health Complex welcomes back visitors

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The last 15 months have proven to be quite the challenge for the healthcare industry, with the COVID-19 pandemic demanding a complete turnover of hospital operations. But, for CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital, a return to normalcy is shaping, lifting visitor limits last week.

Latest News

Politics

Congresswoman Julia Letlow visits Cenla colleges during her higher education tour

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Congresswoman Julia Letlow is spending this week away from Washington D.C. on a higher education tour across the 5th Congressional District.

Coronavirus

CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health Complex welcomes back visitors

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alena Noakes
CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital is approaching a return to normalcy, lifting visitor limits.

Politics

Congresswoman Julia Letlow visits Cenla colleges during her higher education tour

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Congresswoman Julia Letlow is spending this week away from Washington D.C. on a higher education tour across the 5th Congressional District.

WANTED: Alexandria man accused of threatening ex-girlfriend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KALB Digital Team
The Alexandria Police Department is searching for a man wanted for allegedly stalking and threatening his ex-girlfriend.

News

Juvenile unconscious following incident at Lake Buhlow

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The Pineville Police Department is currently investigating an incident that happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon at Lake Buhlow in Pineville.

Crime

Alexandria juvenile charged with 2nd-degree murder after Monroe Street stabbing

Updated: 4 hours ago
A juvenile has been charged with second-degree murder following a stabbing incident.