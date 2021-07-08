LSU hires Jason Kelly as pitching coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson has made his first addition to his coaching staff. The Tigers have officially hired Arizona State’s Jason Kelly as their next pitching coach. Coach Johnson and LSU announced the hire on Thursday, July 8.

Kelly spent the last three seasons with the Sun Devils as their pitching coach and recruiting coordinator. He was also named the Assistant of the Year by D1 Baseball in 2018 when he was with the Washington Huskies.

”I am incredibly excited to announce Jason Kelly as our pitching coach here at LSU,” Johnson said. “Coach Kelly is one of the best pitching coaches in the country at any level and possesses a very complete skill set that will help our current and future pitchers at LSU reach their full potential and pitch at an elite level.“

Last season under Kelly, he directed a Sun Devils pitching staff that was out three weekend starters and their closer, but Arizona State made it to the NCAA Tournament.

Kelly’s impact at Arizona State was immediate in the shortened 2020 season. The Sun Devils had a team ERA of 3.56 and were on pace to finish in the nation’s Top 100 in ERA, WHIP, strikeouts per nine innings, strikeouts/walks ratio and hits per nine innings.

During his coaching tenure, Kelly has helped coach 15 pitchers who have been selected in the MLB Draft.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.