Advertisement

Rapides Parish man arrested for 3rd time on livestock theft related charges

(Source: Associated Press)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Hineston has been arrested for a third time on livestock theft-related charges, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

Justin G. Thompson, 42, has been booked into the Wood County Texas Jail in Quitman, Texas after being charged with five counts of theft over $25,000 and one count of theft over $5,000.  LDAF said he waived extradition proceedings and is pending transfer and booking into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

LDAF’s investigators received a complaint in March 2019 from a St. Tammany Parish livestock dealer. Following an investigation, LDAF says it was determined that Thompson allegedly created fraudulent invoices and diverted payments regarding the purchasing and selling of livestock belonging to the complainant.

“This is the third time our investigators have arrested Mr. Thompson on similar charges. Our investigators will continue to pursue complaints and hold wrongdoers accountable,” LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain said.

Currently, no bond has been set and Thompson is pending extradition to Louisiana on the charges.  If convicted, Thompson faces possible fines and jail time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria juvenile charged with 2nd-degree murder after Monroe Street stabbing
Dry Prong man killed in crash, Winnfield man charged with vehicular homicide
An Anacoco woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 112 near Hineston.
UPDATE on Anacoco woman killed in Rapides Parish crash
Panama City Beach Police are looking for new leads as they continue to search for a missing...
Body of missing boy found in the Gulf
Montreal Jones
Crime Stoppers: Pineville police trying to solve 2015 deadly shooting at apartment complex

Latest News

$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center
Lake Buhlow
Juvenile unconscious following incident at Lake Buhlow
Fire hydrant flow testing
Fire hydrant flow testing scheduled for week of July 12 in Natchitoches
Karen McPherson
Karen McPherson