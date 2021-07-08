Advertisement

Rapper DMX’s official cause of death revealed

FILE- In this Oct. 1, 2011 file photo, DMX performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta.
FILE- In this Oct. 1, 2011 file photo, DMX performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta.(David Goldman | AP)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rapper DMX’s official cause of death has been revealed. According to Vulture, DMX officially died from a cocaine-induced heart attack that caused a lack of blood circulation to his brain.

DMX, whose legal name is Earl Simmons, died on April 9 at the age of 50 in Westchester County, New York. He was hospitalized on April 2 where it was previously reported by TMZ he suffered a drug overdose and heart attack.

Following Simmon’s death, his family said in a statement, “Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end.”

“He loved his family with all of his heart, and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world, and his iconic legacy will live on forever.”

