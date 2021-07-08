Re-Entry Solutions holds event to help people return from prison

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Re-Entry Solutions held its “resource roundup” event, where local organizations gathered to offer assistance to people who used to be incarcerated.

A wide range of resources was offered from family counseling to educational opportunities.

Re-Entry Solutions’ public relations coordinator, Jalen Anderson, says these things are offered to anyone who has had trouble with the law.

“So, if you’ve been incarcerated for ten years or a day, or even if you just got a ticket. Anyone who needs assistance or resources, our goal is to help them reduce recidivism and to increase public safety,” said Anderson.

Re-Entry Solutions also has a program focusing on preparing those who have been incarcerated for new careers.

“We make sure they’re ready to start a job, so when we send them to employers, they are ready to work and the type of employee that you want,” said Re-Entry Executive Director Stacey West.

The resources offered can also be accessed through Re-Entry Solutions year-round to anyone in Central Louisiana who needs them.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.