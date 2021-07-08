Advertisement

REPORT: LSU lands Samford catcher, Slidell native Tyler McMancus

LSU Baseball
Samford catcher Tyler McManus announces he will be attending LSU next season as a graduate...
Samford catcher Tyler McManus announces he will be attending LSU next season as a graduate transfer.(Credit: Tyler McManus Twitter)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have added their second addition to the baseball team through the NCAA Transfer Portal. On Wednesday, July 7 Samford catcher and Slidell, La. native Tyler McManus announced via Twitter he would be heading to Baton Rouge as a graduate transfer.

The Slidell native hit .346 with 11 home runs, and 53 RBI last season, he provides a much-needed bat from the catcher position. During the shorten COVID-19 season in 2020, McManus played in nine games with four home runs and 11 RBI with a .440 average

The Tigers struggled offensively from the catcher position as former Zachary Bronco Alex Milazzo hit .135 with 7 RBI, four doubles and a triple. However, he is talented defensively from behind the plate.

RELATED STORIES:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria juvenile charged with 2nd-degree murder after Monroe Street stabbing
Dry Prong man killed in crash, Winnfield man charged with vehicular homicide
An Anacoco woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 112 near Hineston.
UPDATE on Anacoco woman killed in Rapides Parish crash
Panama City Beach Police are looking for new leads as they continue to search for a missing...
Body of missing boy found in the Gulf
Montreal Jones
Crime Stoppers: Pineville police trying to solve 2015 deadly shooting at apartment complex