WANTED: Alexandria man accused of threatening ex-girlfriend

Jimmy D. Boss
Jimmy D. Boss(Source: Alexandria Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is searching for a man wanted for allegedly stalking and threatening his ex-girlfriend.

APD says Jimmy D. Boss, 54, is wanted in reference to a stalking incident and battery of a dating partner, aggravated assault and improper phone communications.

Boss is described as 5′7′' and weighing 175 lbs. He may be around Clinton Street and near the 3500 block of Kings Lane. APD says he could be armed.

If you see him or have any information, contact APD at 318-441-6440.

