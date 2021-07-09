Advertisement

2 men dead, woman wounded in suspected Texas murder-suicide

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Two men are dead and a woman is wounded after what Houston police say was a murder-suicide at a downtown seafood restaurant.

Police say the incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday as a man and woman were finishing dinner in the bar of the Aquarium Restaurant when a man at the other end of the bar stood up, walked over and shot both, the man fatally.

A police spokesman says security video showed the suspect then shot himself once fatally. He said the woman is hospitalized in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The relationships between the three, if any, was not immediately clear

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria juvenile charged with 2nd-degree murder after Monroe Street stabbing
Dry Prong man killed in crash, Winnfield man charged with vehicular homicide
An Anacoco woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 112 near Hineston.
UPDATE on Anacoco woman killed in Rapides Parish crash
Lake Buhlow
Juvenile unconscious following incident at Lake Buhlow
Panama City Beach Police are looking for new leads as they continue to search for a missing...
Body of missing boy found in the Gulf

Latest News

Two men are dead and a woman is wounded after what Houston police say was a murder-suicide at a...
2 men dead, woman wounded in suspected Texas murder-suicide
Suspects in the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise are shown to the media, along...
2 US men, ex-Colombia soldiers held in Haiti assassination
Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical storm pounds East Coast after killing 1 in Florida
Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from Harvey, Louisiana reacts after correctly spelling a word during the...
First African American spelling bee champ breezes to win