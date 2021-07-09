Advertisement

Down Home Louisiana: Bonnie & Clyde Ambush Museum

“It’s love story. A lot of people wished they could find somebody to hang with them through thick and thin.”
The Bonnie & Clyde Ambush Museum is located in Gibsland.
The Bonnie & Clyde Ambush Museum is located in Gibsland.(KALB)
By Rachael Penton and Ben Gauthier
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSLAND, La. (KALB) - On this week’s Down Home Louisiana Rachael Penton and Ben Gauthier visit the Bonnie & Clyde Ambush Museum in Gibsland to learn the story behind the infamous showdown that took place in north Louisiana.

Bonnie and Clyde Ambush Museum
Bonnie and Clyde Ambush Museum on Facebook

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria juvenile charged with 2nd-degree murder after Monroe Street stabbing
Lake Buhlow
Juvenile unconscious following incident at Lake Buhlow
Rapides Parish man arrested for 3rd time on livestock theft related charges
Dry Prong man killed in crash, Winnfield man charged with vehicular homicide
Jimmy D. Boss
WANTED: Alexandria man accused of threatening ex-girlfriend

Latest News

Lake Buhlow
Juvenile unconscious following incident at Lake Buhlow
Driver jumps from moving vehicle before crash
Driver jumps from moving vehicle before crash
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Jambalaya Forecast
Gov. John Bel Edwards announces a COVID vaccine lotter program to encourage Louisiana residents...
COVID-19 vaccinated La. residents can now register for lottery