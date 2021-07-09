Down Home Louisiana: Bonnie & Clyde Ambush Museum
“It’s love story. A lot of people wished they could find somebody to hang with them through thick and thin.”
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GIBSLAND, La. (KALB) - On this week’s Down Home Louisiana Rachael Penton and Ben Gauthier visit the Bonnie & Clyde Ambush Museum in Gibsland to learn the story behind the infamous showdown that took place in north Louisiana.
